Caribou’s Tristan Robbins Named Big East Boys Basketball Player of the Week – Week 4

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to Caribou High School's Tristan Robbins who was selected the Big East Boy's Basketball Player of the Week for Week 4 by the Big East Boy's Basketball Coaches.

Robbins played in 2 games, scoring 39 points, ripping down 19 rebounds and dishing 5 assists.

Named to the Big East Honor Roll were

  • Kaymen Sargent - Caribou. 2 games, 32 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
  • Brayden King - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 5 assists.
  • Bryce Edwards - Hermon. 1 game, 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
  • Jameson Weir - MDI. 2 games, 34 points, 21 rebounds
  • Pierce Walston - Orono 2 games, 46 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals
  • Grayson Thibeault - Old Town 2 games, 31 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
  • Emmitt Byther - Old Town 2 games, 25 points, 8 assists, 1 steals, 2 blocks
  • Brendan Mahaney - Old Town 2 games, 30 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
  • Parker Cates - Washington Academy. 2 games, 27 points, 20 rebounds and shot 57 percent from the field.

Tristan now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week

  • Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
  • Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
  • Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
