Caribou’s Tristan Robbins Named Big East Boys Basketball Player of the Week – Week 4
Congratulations to Caribou High School's Tristan Robbins who was selected the Big East Boy's Basketball Player of the Week for Week 4 by the Big East Boy's Basketball Coaches.
Robbins played in 2 games, scoring 39 points, ripping down 19 rebounds and dishing 5 assists.
Named to the Big East Honor Roll were
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou. 2 games, 32 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
- Brayden King - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 5 assists.
- Bryce Edwards - Hermon. 1 game, 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
- Jameson Weir - MDI. 2 games, 34 points, 21 rebounds
- Pierce Walston - Orono 2 games, 46 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals
- Grayson Thibeault - Old Town 2 games, 31 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town 2 games, 25 points, 8 assists, 1 steals, 2 blocks
- Brendan Mahaney - Old Town 2 games, 30 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
- Parker Cates - Washington Academy. 2 games, 27 points, 20 rebounds and shot 57 percent from the field.
Tristan now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
- Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
