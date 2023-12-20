Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey Named Big East Girls Player of the Week
Caribou's Madelynn Deprey was named the Week 1 Big East Conference Girls Player of the Week in voting among Big East Coaches.
The junior played in 3 games, scoring 51 points, ripping down 26 rebounds and had 8 assists and 5 steals.
Named to the Big East Honor Roll were (alphabetical order)
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 2 games, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals
- Sophia Brophy - MDI 2 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals
- Amelia Callnan - Houlton 4 games, 63 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 22 steals
- Reece Crosman - Washington Academy 1 game, 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle 3 games, 52 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, 6 steals.
- Saige Evans - Old Town 3 games, 49 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals
- Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 2 games, 44 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals
- Sydney Mason - Ellsworth 2 games, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth 2 games, 34 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world.
Gallery Credit: Stacker