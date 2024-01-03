Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey Named Big East Girl’s Player of the Week for 3rd Consecutive Week
Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week for the 3rd consecutive week, by the Big East Girl's Coaches.
Deprey was named co-player of the week with Ellsworth's Grace Jaffray in Week 2, but has won the award by herself in Week 1 and Week 3.
This past week she played in 2 games, scoring 69 points, while ripping down 23 rebouts and dishing 8 assists. She also had 10 steals
Members of the Week 3 Honor Roll include
- Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth. 2 games, 55 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth. 2 games, 23 points, 4 steals
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth. 2 games, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst. 2 games, 37 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 11 steals, 4 blocks
- Lexi Tozier - MDI. 2 games, 30 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
- Saige Evans - Old Town. 1 game, 22 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Jorja Maynard - Presque Isle. 2 games, 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle. 2 games, 25 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals
