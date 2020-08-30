Caribou Woman Injured in Crash on Route 1 in Monticello

State Police say a Caribou woman was injured Friday when the car she was driving went off Route 1 in Monticello and crashed into several objects in front of a home.

Troopers responded to a call around 10:15 a.m. of a silver Saturn driving erratically northbound in Littleton. The caller reported the car was drifting into the opposite lane as well as the breakdown lane.

While police were en route, the car traveled across a private driveway in Monticello and struck several objects close to a home. There was significant damage to the property and the vehicle.

Maine State Police - Troop F

State Police say 42-year-old Marie O’Brien was not wearing a seat belt and suffered “non-life threatening injuries.” She was transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.