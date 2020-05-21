Caribou Public Works Continues Road Construction

Caribou Public Works are doing road work on North Street, Thursday, May 21 & Friday, May 22.

Officials said to expect detours, delays and one-lane traffic in areas from the Caribou Public Library to the roundabout intersection at the Van Buren Road.

Drivers are advised to slow down through the construction zones. Seek alternate routes when possible to avoid the construction and reduce traffic.

Crews have been grinding parts of North Maine Street from the library t Route 1 earlier this week.

The projects continue this week, leading up to the Memorial Day weekend.