Caribou Police: Man Shot on River Road, Caribou, Maine
UPDATE:
Police said the vehicle they were looking for has been located. Covington is still at large.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Caribou Police said they are looking for a 39-year-old man after another man was shot early Saturday morning on River Road in Caribou.
The shooting victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said police.
CPD is attempting to locate Adrian Covington in connection with the incident.
Police describe Covington as a heavy set, black male, 6’01”tall. He may be operating a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Maine veteran Plate 6094A2.
Contact CPD at (207) 493-3301 or call 911 if you encounter Covington or the vehicle. Police said do not approach him.
