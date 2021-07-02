Caribou Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

The U.S. District Attorney's office in Bangor announced that a man from Caribou has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamines in Aroostook County and other parts of northern and central Maine. The charges stem from a time frame of between July 2018 and May 2019.

Who?

43-Year-old Greg Libby of Caribou pleaded guilty to the charges this week and now faces 10 years to life in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and upwards of $10 million in fines for his role in the drug distribution conspiracy. An investigation conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) revealed that Libby and co-conspirators obtained the meth in western and southern states. The sources in those states had obtained the drugs from sources in Mexico.

Piecing together the entire case

There have been several charges filed against multiple individuals in this particular drug conspiracy. In May of 2021 the same courts sent 34-year-old Taylor Lovely of Presque Isle to prison for just over 13 years for his role in leading the conspiracy. In June of 2021 32-year-old Kaleb Dahlgren of Presque Isle received 10 years in federal prison for his involvement in the conspiracy. Dahlgren was a member who made the trip to Mexico to obtain the drugs.

Winning!

Assisting the U.S. DEA on the investigation were multiple local and state law enforcement agencies along with Maine DEA and Homeland Security Investigations. This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigations, which investigates the highest levels of drug traffickers. This case is another example of the incredible amount of coordination it takes for multiple agencies to bring down a drug ring. Great work by everyone!

