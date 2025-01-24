The Caribou Lady Vikings showcased their dominance Friday night with a commanding 65-22 victory over the Ellsworth Eagles in an important Class B matchup, as heard live on 101.9 The Rock.

Caribou, now 13-1 on the season, was led by Madelyn Deprey’s stellar 29-point performance. Deprey’s scoring versatility set the tone for the Vikings’ offense, while Quinn Corrigan, named Player of the Game, contributed a strong 16 points, providing both offensive and defensive intensity throughout the contest.

Ellsworth, now 9-5, struggled to find offensive rhythm against Caribou’s relentless defense. The Eagles were led by three players who each scored four points but were unable to match the Vikings’ firepower.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow, with Ellsworth traveling to Presque Isle to face the Wildcats in a 1:00 p.m. matchup. Fans can catch both the girls and boys games live on 101.9 The Rock, online at 1019therock.com, or through the 101.9 The Rock app.

Caribou will host the MDI Trojans, also at 1:00 p.m. These games can be heard on our sister station WDEA-AM and online at WDEA.AM

With tonight’s victory, Caribou solidifies its position as one of the top teams in Class B, while Ellsworth looks to regroup as they prepare for a key road game. Both teams will aim to make strong statements as the season progresses toward playoff contention.

