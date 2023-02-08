Caribou Girls Beat Presque Isle 52-30 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 52-30 on Tuesday night, February 7th in Presque Isle.

The Vikings led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was on top 37-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with a game-high 32 points. She had 4 3-pointers in the game. Liv Adams had 7 points. Selena Savage had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Roassalyn Buck with 10 points while Karlynn Gilmour had 9 points. The Wildcats sank 7 3-pointers in the game, 3 each by Buck and Gilmour and 1 by Anna Jeandreau who finished with 8 points. Presque Isle was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Caribou is 14-3 with a make-up game scheduled at Orono

Presque Isle is 8-9 with a make-up game scheduled at Foxcroft Academy.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Vikings Girls159131552
Presque Isle Girls989430

 

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Selena Savage3-1--
Brianna Levesque0----
Phoebe Solomon0----
Ainsley Caron1--12
Liv Adams72-35
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Abby Haney21---
Madelyn Deprey32441214
Amelia Godin0----
Madelyn Morrow52-12
Carly Morrow21---
Brynne Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS521051723

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Addison Clairmont0----
Olivia Locke0----
Molly McCluskey0----
Grace O'Connell0----
Karlynn Gilmour9-3-2
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard0----
Anna Jeandreau82112
Marion Young0----
Mia Casavant1--12
Lexi Morningstar0----
Rossalyn Buck10-312
Georganna Curtis21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS303738
