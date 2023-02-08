Caribou Girls Beat Presque Isle 52-30 [STATS]
The Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 52-30 on Tuesday night, February 7th in Presque Isle.
The Vikings led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was on top 37-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with a game-high 32 points. She had 4 3-pointers in the game. Liv Adams had 7 points. Selena Savage had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 17-23 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Roassalyn Buck with 10 points while Karlynn Gilmour had 9 points. The Wildcats sank 7 3-pointers in the game, 3 each by Buck and Gilmour and 1 by Anna Jeandreau who finished with 8 points. Presque Isle was 3-8 from the free throw line.
Caribou is 14-3 with a make-up game scheduled at Orono
Presque Isle is 8-9 with a make-up game scheduled at Foxcroft Academy.
Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|15
|9
|13
|15
|52
|Presque Isle Girls
|9
|8
|9
|4
|30
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Selena Savage
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Brianna Levesque
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Phoebe Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ainsley Caron
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Liv Adams
|7
|2
|-
|3
|5
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Haney
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|32
|4
|4
|12
|14
|Amelia Godin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Morrow
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Carly Morrow
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brynne Hamilton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|10
|5
|17
|23
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Addison Clairmont
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Locke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Molly McCluskey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karlynn Gilmour
|9
|-
|3
|-
|2
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anna Jeandreau
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Marion Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mia Casavant
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Lexi Morningstar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rossalyn Buck
|10
|-
|3
|1
|2
|Georganna Curtis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|30
|3
|7
|3
|8