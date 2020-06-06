Caribou Girl Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision on Van Buren Road

A 17-year-old Caribou girl was killed Friday night when the car she was driving collided with a tow truck at an intersection on the Van Buren Road in Caribou.

Caribou Police responded to the crash at the intersection of the Connector and Van Buren Road shortly before 10 p.m., according to a news release from Police Chief Michael Gahagan.

Kacie Haney of Caribou was driving a 2009 Ford Focus and was making a left turn off the Connector to head south on the Van Buren Road. Police say Haney pulled out in front of a 2020 Kenworth wrecker operated by 28-year-old Michael Nadeau of Limestone. Both vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch off the southbound side of the road.

Haney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by Sergeant Chad Cochran and Officer Craig Peterson of the Caribou Police department.



Caribou Police were assisted by the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, Presque Isle Police, Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency and Caribou Fire and Ambulance. The crash is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.