Caribou City Council Resolution: Second Amendment Sanctuary City
The Caribou City Council has voted 4 to 3 in favor of adopting a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
The declaration opposes any restrictions on the right of Caribou residents to keep and bear arms.
Caribou joins Fort Fairfield and Van Buren as the third municipality in Aroostook County to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
Councilor Joan Theriault, who opposed the resolution, told the Aroostook Republican that she didn't think seven people should make that decision for 7,000-plus residents in the community.
