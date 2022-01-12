Caribou Boys Top MDI 44-35 [STATS]

The Caribou Boys Basketball Team beat MDI 44-35 on Tuesday, January 11th up in Caribou.

Caribou led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI took the lead at the end of the 1st Half 16-15. Caribou took the lead in the 3rd Quarter 27-22 as MDI didn't score until the Quarter was more than half gone.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 15 points, with 9 of them coming in the 4th Quarter as MDI tried to comeback. Charlie Parker had 10 points. MDI was 2-6 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Laurendeau, Parker and Kadin Reed each had a 3-pointer for the Trojans

Caribou was led by Avery Thibodeau with 13 points and Reece Cavagnaro with 11 points. The Vikings were 7-13 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers on the evening. Thibodeu and Cavagnaro each had 2 3's, while Kaymen Sargent, Ari Plante and Wesley Lapointe each had 1 3-pointer for Caribou.

MDI is now 1-7 and will play Houlton in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon January 15th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio

Caribou is 2-7 and plays at Houlton on Thursday, January 13th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 5 11 6 13 35 Caribou Vikings Boys 6 9 12 17 44

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 15 7 6 1 0 2 12 Joey Minutolo 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 10 4 3 1 1 1 30 Jack Hodgdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 5 2 1 1 0 1 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 3 1 1 0 1 2 50 John Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 35 15 12 3 2 6

Caribou