Caribou Boys Top MDI 44-35 [STATS]

Caribou Boys Top MDI 44-35 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Caribou Boys Basketball Team beat MDI 44-35 on Tuesday, January 11th up in Caribou.

Caribou led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI took the lead at the end of the 1st Half 16-15. Caribou took the lead in the 3rd Quarter 27-22 as MDI didn't score until the Quarter was more than half gone.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 15 points, with 9 of them coming in the 4th Quarter as MDI tried to comeback. Charlie Parker had 10 points. MDI was 2-6 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Laurendeau, Parker and Kadin Reed each had a 3-pointer for the Trojans

Caribou was led by Avery Thibodeau with 13 points and Reece Cavagnaro with 11 points. The Vikings were 7-13 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers on the evening. Thibodeu and Cavagnaro each had 2 3's, while Kaymen Sargent, Ari Plante and Wesley Lapointe each had 1 3-pointer for Caribou.

MDI is now 1-7 and will play Houlton in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon January 15th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio

Caribou is 2-7 and plays at Houlton on Thursday, January 13th.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys51161335
Caribou Vikings Boys69121744

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau1576102
12Joey Minutolo000000
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano000000
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker1043111
30Jack Hodgdon211000
32Kadin Reed521101
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom000000
44Alex Gray311012
50John Bennett000000
TOTALS351512326

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Ari Plante732100
5Braden Sargent311012
10Reece Cavagnaro1142214
12Logan Griffith000000
20Dylan Bouchard000000
22Tristan Robbins000000
24Kaymen Sargent310100
30Alex Levesque211000
30Alex Levesque000000
32Liam Dee000002
34Avery Thibodeau1331255
42Wesley Lapointe521100
44Jameson Leahy000000
54Caleb Espling000000
TOTALS441587713
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top