Caribou Boys Top MDI 44-35 [STATS]
The Caribou Boys Basketball Team beat MDI 44-35 on Tuesday, January 11th up in Caribou.
Caribou led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI took the lead at the end of the 1st Half 16-15. Caribou took the lead in the 3rd Quarter 27-22 as MDI didn't score until the Quarter was more than half gone.
MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 15 points, with 9 of them coming in the 4th Quarter as MDI tried to comeback. Charlie Parker had 10 points. MDI was 2-6 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Laurendeau, Parker and Kadin Reed each had a 3-pointer for the Trojans
Caribou was led by Avery Thibodeau with 13 points and Reece Cavagnaro with 11 points. The Vikings were 7-13 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers on the evening. Thibodeu and Cavagnaro each had 2 3's, while Kaymen Sargent, Ari Plante and Wesley Lapointe each had 1 3-pointer for Caribou.
MDI is now 1-7 and will play Houlton in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon January 15th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio
Caribou is 2-7 and plays at Houlton on Thursday, January 13th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|5
|11
|6
|13
|35
|Caribou Vikings Boys
|6
|9
|12
|17
|44
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|15
|7
|6
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Harley Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Ben Lipski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kadin Reed
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|50
|John Bennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|15
|12
|3
|2
|6
Caribou
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Ari Plante
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Braden Sargent
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Reece Cavagnaro
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|12
|Logan Griffith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dylan Bouchard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Tristan Robbins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kaymen Sargent
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Alex Levesque
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Alex Levesque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Liam Dee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|Avery Thibodeau
|13
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|42
|Wesley Lapointe
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|44
|Jameson Leahy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Caleb Espling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|44
|15
|8
|7
|7
|13