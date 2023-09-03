Career Offender Gets 9 Years for Drug Trafficking in Maine

A 32-year-old man from Waterville was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday for drug trafficking in the Waterville area.

Drug Trafficking Charges for Career Offender

Patrick Hanson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He was charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Fentanyl Seized

Police seized more than approximately 43 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl after arresting Hanson for threatening another person in October 2021.

Kicked a Drug Package Under Door at Police Station

Officers found seven packages on his person or in his immediate possession. He had kicked one package under a door at the Waterville police station. Officials said “Just 2 mg of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.”

Career Offender

Judge Woodcock considered Hanson a career offender. He was convicted in 2013 for “conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and 500 grams or more of cocaine.”

Law Enforcement Investigating the Case

The case was investigated by the Waterville Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office.

