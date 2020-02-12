Car Strikes U.S. Mail Truck on Route 1 in Littleton

Two people escaped injury early Wednesday morning after a car struck a mail truck on U.S. Route 1 in Littleton.

Maine State Police say 34-year-old Morgan Fields of West Bath was traveling south on Route 1 around 3:40 a.m. when she reached for something inside her vehicle.

Fields' 2009 Toyota Camry crossed the center line in front of a northbound tractor trailer that was hauling U.S. Mail, according to Trooper Jared Sylvia. The truck driver, 58-year-old Charles Michaud of Caribou, swerved to avoid a head on collision.

Fields' car struck the back side of the trailer and spun around, coming to rest in a snow bank on the northbound side, police said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The tractor trailer unit, owned by Carmichael Transport Inc. of Bangor, sustained disabling damage to the trailer and was removed by Westerdahl’s Towing of Littleton.

Police say Fields was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Her car had front end damage and was towed by York’s of Houlton.

No word on whether there was any damage to the contents of the mail truck.