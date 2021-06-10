Visitors flock to Maine in the summer, and those include celebrities as well. Captain Paul Hebert of the F/V Wicked Pissah from the hit TV show Wicked Tuna was spotted at Thurston's Lobster Pound in Bernard, Maine on Wednesday, June 9.

Here he is pictured with Rylie Clough.

Photo Jayson Clough

There's no tuna on the regular menu at Thurston's but lots of locally caught fresh lobster.

See a "celebrity" Downeast? Shoot me an email at chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com. We're also on the lookout for the multi-million dollar yachts that paid so many trips last year to Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

