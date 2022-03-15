Candlebox Ink Deal for Career-Spanning Documentary

Candlebox are ready to share their story, and they'll do so as part of a new documentary in partnership with Warner Music Entertainment. The band has revealed that Far Behind: The Candlebox Story is currently in the works and scheduled to be released this fall.

The veteran band emerged from the Seattle music scene of the '90s, scoring a string of radio hits with "Change," "You," "Far Behind," "Cover Me," "Simple Lessons," "Understanding," "It's Alright," "10,000 Horses" and "Happy Pills" between 1993-1999, before breaking up and eventually reuniting in 2006.

The film promises to explore the beginnings of the band's place within the grunge scene while following their rise to fame. Guy Oseary, who initiated the film collaboration with founding frontman Kevin Martin, will executive produce the film project along with Highway West Entertainment's Jack Piatt.

Martin says, “The story of Candlebox is one that’s long overdue for a telling, and I cannot wait to share this documentary with the world – no holds barred, honest, painful, and as real as it gets. Ours is the story of an unknown band of young men who took the world by storm on their very first voyage, only to lose their way in an unforgiving ocean of bad decisions and disagreements over who would captain the ship."

He continued, "Though I’ve kept the Candlebox name alive in the years since the original line-up split at the turn of the millennium – continuing to release relevant music and perform for legions of fans with the help of some of the most talented musicians around – there was magic between us four original guys. And now that we’re touring together for the 30th anniversary, Candlebox is a story of redemption as well.”

Oseary added, "At 20 years old, I signed Candlebox to Maverick Records. Their debut album sold more than four million copies, which gave me a spectacular start to my journey in the music business. For that I will always be indebted to them."

Piatt commented, "I was in high school when the early 90's Seattle sound made its way to rural Ohio, and it left a huge impression on my life musically. Candlebox plays a key role in this historic legacy. This is an important story for a lot of people, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to tell it."

Far Behind will feature footage and interviews with Martin as well as original band members Peter Klett, Scott Mercado and Bardi Martin. Oseary and well-known Soundgarden and Alice in Chains manager Susan Silver also offer their insights with other special guests within the framework of the film.

As stated, while the original lineup split circa 2000, Martin has returned to the band and led them since their 2006 reunion. The current lineup of the group most recently released their Wolves album in 2021, which was their seventh studio album.

While official release details are still pending, the Far Behind: The Candlebox Story documentary went into production in the summer of 2021 and is expected to be ready for a fall release.