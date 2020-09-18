Canada Extends U.S. Border Restrictions to Oct. 21

By Rob Gillies Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended each month since.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world. Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks.

Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.