Canada Eases some Border Restrictions for Americans

Canada is easing some restrictions for Americans at the border beginning Thursday.

The expansion allows extended family members of Canadian citizens to cross into Canada from the US, including adult children, grandchildren, siblings and grandparents as well as people who have been in an exclusive dating relationship for at least a year.

Americans who are students at Canadian universities may also be allowed to cross beginning Oct. 20 under certain guidelines.

At the same time, officials are enhancing quarantine tracing and strengthening public health presence at border crossings.