Do you have a talent for cooking? Would you like to help a great cause? If so, the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is looking for some help.

According to their social media page, they're looking for folks to cook and provide meals to guests of their Warming Center.

"During our winter Warming Center, we open our doors overnight to people living outside to come in out of the cold and get a hot meal. We serve dinner at 7p."

Organizers say there are 3 different ways one could help provide a meal:

"1. Pick up food from the Shelter, cook the meal at home, and drop it off at Shelter to be served later.

2. Cook the meal in the Shelter and serve. Come in at 5:30p to cook, serve the meal, then spend a few minutes cleaning up and leave by 8p at the latest.

3. Or come in at 6p heat up a meal prepared by another volunteer, serve it, and going home by about 8p."

If you or your family would like to help provide a meal, they do ask that volunteers who choose to cook at the Shelter be at least 18 years old. If you do have younger kids who want to help you, you can choose the option to cook at home.

According to their website, close to 350 people utilize the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter Warming Center each year.

Click this link here to sign up to cook a meal.

