Former New England Patriots Quarterback Jumped: Fights Off Multiple Attackers

Do you remember former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton?

Maybe not - he was only our starting QB for one year.

But Newton, as a QB did rack up some pretty impressive accolades:

Heisman Trophy and 2011 BCS National Championship Game as a junior

Four playoff appearances & three division titles with the Carolina Panthers

NFL Most Valuable Player in 2015

Helped Carolina obtain a franchise-best 15–1 record en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

And soon Cam Newton might be able to add UFC or MMA fighter to that list.

Over the weekend, Newton was at a youth sports event where he was jumped by three people at once.

The video of the fight is below...viewer discretion (it is like pg-13).

The first thing that I noticed is that Cam Newton held his own!

Yes, this man was a former MVP and an NFL player; however, 99% of the time I would bet on three people to take down one guy.

Not in this case. Newton immediately fought back. At first, it was 2v1. Once the third person jumped in and SUCKER PUNCHED Newton, I thought he was going down.

Nope. The end of the video shows security telling Cam to calm down as he is ready to end all three of these punks.

Below is another video of the incident with a breakdown from one of my favorite podcasters.

But how the HECK did this happen? And who tried to pull off this lack of a beatdown?

"The event was organized by We Ball Sports, an apparel and sports media company, and Newton runs C1N, a youth sports organization that sponsored a team in the tournament," according to a USA Today article.

And the jerks who did this were a part of TSP, TopShelf Performance, an "18U National 7v7 Program." AKA one of the teams that was at the tournament.