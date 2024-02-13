Bucksport’s Evan Donnell Named Big East Boys Player of the Week – Week 9
Congratulations to Bucksport High School's Evan Donnell, who was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week, for Week 9, in voting by the Big East Boys Basketball Coaches.
Lase week Evan played in 1 game, scoring 20 points and ripping down 8 rebounds. He had 10 assists and 3 steals.
Named to the Week 9 Boy's Honor Roll were
- Milles Palmer - Ellsworth, 1 game, 20 points
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth, 1 game, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals
- Hollis Grindle - Ellsworth, 1 game, 10 points and 8 rebounds
- Bergen Soderberg - Orono, 1 game, 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
- Jack Buck - Presque Isle, 1 game, 16 points and 12 rebounds
Chance now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
- Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
- Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou
- Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town
- Week 6 - Tristan Martin - John Bapst
- Week 7 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 8 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
