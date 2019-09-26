Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Western Stars: Songs From the Film’

Bruce Springsteen is set to release a soundtrack chronicling his one-time album-length performance of Western Stars. A documentary focusing on that show marked Springsteen's directorial debut.

Western Stars: Songs From the Film, set to arrive on Oct. 25, includes every song from Springsteen's most recent studio project, as well as a cover of Glen Campbell's "Rhinestone Cowboy."

Springsteen was backed by a band and full orchestra for this performance, which took place at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, N.J. He called that the perfect setting during the Western Stars premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

"I think ending up in the barn had a lot to do with the way the thing felt, you know?" Springsteen said. "It was just kind of gritty and intimate. It was very intimate, which is what a lot of the songs are.”

Springsteen again worked with movie collaborator Thom Zimny on the album; Springsteen and Ron Aniello produced Western Stars: Songs From the Film. The audio was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig, the same duo behind Springsteen on Broadway.

The documentary is set for an exclusive two-night theatrical release, with showtimes at 4 and 7PM on Oct. 19 and 23. The film then will also be available nationally on Oct. 25, following those exclusive showings. For information on participating theaters and tickets, visit Fathom Events' website.

Next, Springsteen plans to get his old group back together. "I've got some songs written for the band and I'd like to make a really good rock-band record with the E Street Band," Springsteen said at the Western Stars premiere. Asked about subsequent concert dates, he responded, "We'll be seeing you."