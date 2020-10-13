Watch Tommy Lee’s Wife Ruin His Car

Tommy Lee’s wife, comedienne Brittany Furlan, appeared to ruin the Motley Crue drummer’s car in a misguided attempt to help promote his new solo album.

Andro arrives on Oct. 16, and, in a new TikTok video, Furlan surprised him by revealing that she had his ride covered in a half-pink, half-blue wrap featuring the LP’s artwork.

“I have a surprise for Tommy,” she says in the clip. When he opens his eyes he asks: “What the fuck? What the fuck did you do to my car? I’m gonna drive that around? What is wrong with you?” While she protests that she’s saved him the headache of hiring a publicist, he mutters that he’s going to “fucking kill myself.”

The caption attached to the video read: “My album comes out Friday and my wife wanted to help … thanks honey." You can watch the clip below.

A PR representative noted in an email: “I am in on the joke, but Tommy is not! … It’s going to be an expensive joke / present! And perhaps will end up being one of his wife’s biggest-ever TikToks!”

When Andro was announced, the Better Noise Music label said in a press release that it would “challenge virtually everything you thought you knew about [Lee] and his musical proclivities,” adding that he has “finally emerged with a new set of tracks that seem to truly represent the music that he was meant to make – and that definitively reveals the depth and range of his musical fascinations.”

“It was me sitting around writing like a maniac," Lee said. "I would just be banging on the keyboard, and a sound would inspire me, or suddenly there would be this beat ... and it all just followed.”