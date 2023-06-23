Brit Floyd Returns to Bangor to Celebrate 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon

It's been a minute since Brit Floyd came around Bangor.

Like most things, the pandemic put the kibosh on our Brit Floyd experiences the last few years. And I tell ya, anyone I've ever talked to that' seen them, has done nothing but rave about them relentlessly. I have one friend who swears if you just close your eyes, you'd swear it was Pink Floyd.

Brit Floyd Paul Wolfe, Townsquare Media loading...

But who'd wanna do that? the whole point of the experience is the truly astounding light show. And Brit Floyd really delivers on that angle. So I'd argue you don't need to close your eyes, just watch the cool light show, and not so much of the performers themselves. But even that isn't cool, because these musicians are top notch!

The wait is finally over. Brit Floyd Returns this fall.

On Friday, October 27th, Brit Floyd will return to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. that alone would be pretty badass. But they'll also be featuring Dark Side of the Moon as DSOTM turns 50 years old this year. Crazy, right? But if you know anything about Brit Floyd, the experience will be unforgettable.

Photo by Aryo Yarahmadi on Unsplash Photo by Aryo Yarahmadi on Unsplash loading...

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 30th, at 10:00am. Of course, there will be a pre-sale the day before. We'll keep you posted with details on that. But if you are a fan of Pink Floyd at all, get tickets fast because this is sure to be a sellout. But otherwise, get ready for a killer night of music this October...

