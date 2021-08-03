Is a fire ever not scary?

When I was a kid, I remember one Saturday morning while I was watching cartoons, I heard a zapping sound and the TV started flickering on and off. I looked outside the living room window, and the power line running from the road to the house was on fire. Being 8 or 9 years old, naturally, I thought the house was on the verge of burning down.

In reality, we're talking about a small little wisp of flame on the line. My sister called the fire department, and they came and checked it out. Nothing serious. Bangor Hydro came by a while later and replaced the line, and all was good with the world once again.

This fire is the opposite of what I saw as a kid.

Up in the Bridgewater area, about halfway between Houlton and Presque Isle, a Trooper was passing by a grassy area with some larger power lines running by, and the lines were arching like crazy. All sorts of hot, blue flashes spewing off the lines and causing the grass below it to catch fire. Check it out, and turn on the sound...

To watch it as it is, it seems like the world is about to end. But as you can see in the post, it was more flash than substance. The Bridgewater Fire Dept. was able to put it out pretty quickly, according to the Maine State Police Facebook page. But imagine if you drove by that while it was happening?! It's lucky it was that far up north. Down this way it probably would've caused an accident.

In the end, there were no injuries, no disruption to the morning commute, and the BFD did their job. It sure is intense to watch, but ultimately was just the chihuahua of electrical fires, thankfully. All bark, no bite.

