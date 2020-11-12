Brian Johnson Praises Axl Rose’s Stint in AC/DC

AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson has praised Axl Rose for doing a “fantastic job” during his stint with the legendary Australian band.

With the reunion of the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black lineup, all seems right in the world of rock ’n’ roll. A new batch of songs — along with the return of Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd — has brought AC/DC back into the spotlight for the first time since Axl Rose’s highly successful tour as the band’s singer.

During a new interview with Johnson, who was dismissed from AC/DC in 2016 after suffering from severe hearing problems, the singer shared his opinion of AC/DC’s Axl Rose years. "He jumped into a tough, tough vocalist gig," Johnson tells Ultimate Classic Rock. “You’ve got to be on top of your game for that. There’s not many resting places. You’ve really got to go in full chop, all of the time. And for him to do that at such short notice was pretty fantastic. I’ve got a lot of respect for what he did, you know. A lot of respect."

Johnson also saluted rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who has lovingly filled in for his father, Malcolm Young, since the musician’s illness and subsequent death.

"You don’t want to step backwards, and I think Stevie’s contribution is the fact that he’s kept up that level," Johnson adds. "And Stevie, his part in it is to keep that level exactly where Angus [Young] and Malcolm always wanted it - you know, the best it could be. I think that’s it, really."

AC/DC's newest album, Power Up, will be released Nov. 13.