Brian Epstein Biopic ‘Midas Man’ Temporarily Halts Production

Midas Man, an upcoming biopic focused on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has temporarily halted production, with director Jonas Akerlund reportedly likely to leave the project.

“The director of Midas Man, Jonas Akerlund, is taking a break from the film,” the production told Deadline. “Until some matters become clearer, we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime, we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London ... before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

The movie began filming in October in Liverpool, utilizing a cast led by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (as Epstein), Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner.

“Sources close to the production” told Deadline that Akerlund — the Grammy-winning Swedish filmmaker who’s helmed music videos for the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney — will likely bow out of the project due to other work commitments interfering with the movie. Discussions are reportedly underway with a replacement director.

Akerlund was announced as Midas Man’s director in July 2020, with Fortune-Lloyd revealed as the film’s lead in April 2021.

“It’s a huge privilege to play Brian Epstein, a man who made such an important and lasting cultural impact but who struggled to find a secure place in a world he helped to shape,” Fortune-Lloyd said during a media announcement. “He was a fascinating person with great talent, ambition and courage, and I’m so honored to be given the opportunity to represent him. ... Jonas is the perfect person to bring this story to life, his work is visually stunning, visceral and bold. I can’t wait to start working together.”

Epstein, widely described as the “fifth Beatle,” managed the band from 1962 to 1967, when he died of an accidental drug overdose at age 32.