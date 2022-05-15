A Brewer man with outstanding warrants is facing new charges after a high-speed pursuit and crash into a Bangor garage.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident started when Maine State Police Sergeant Aaron Turcotte tried to stop a vehicle Saturday night, around 10:00. The Ford Fusion, driven by 19-year-old Preston Kay of Brewer, was traveling at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour from Hermon into Bangor on Route 222, also known as Union Street. Kay refused to stop for the officers and started making dangerous passes, and so Sergeant Turcotte decided to call off the pursuit, out of an abundance of caution. The suspect vehicle was found sometime later after it had crashed into a garage on Randolph Street in Bangor. The driver was not in the vehicle.

An investigation determined Kay had been the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit. Preston Kay has a suspended driver's license and also active outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police located Kay hiding inside the garage and he was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

When he was released from the hospital, Kay was taken into custody and charged with eluding an officer, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and criminal speed.

