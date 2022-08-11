Braves Double Up Red Sox 8-4 [VIDEO]

How bad is the Boston Red Sox relief pitching? The 1st man out of the bullpen last night was Darwinzon Hernandez followed by Ryan Brasier and ultimately Kaleb Ort. Hernandez has a ERA this season of 21.60, Brasier 5.44 and Ort 9.00. With relief pitching like that Boston was doubled up by Atlanta 8-4 Wednesday night, August 10th at Fenway Park.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 6.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2. When he left Boston was trailing 3-1.

From there it was another Boston bullpen meltdown as Hernandez, Brasier, Austin Davis and Ort combined for 8 hits and 5 runs in 3 innings.

Tommy Pham was for 1-5 with a 3-run homer in the 7th inning, which cut the deficit to 5-4 at the time. He has homered in 3 consecutive games and driven in 7 runs over the least 3 games.

Bobby Dalbec, starting in place of Eric Hosmer who missed the game with a knee bruise was 2-4, scoring 2 runs and had a double.

Alex Verdugo was 1-2 and walked twice.

Reese McGuire starting as catcher was 1-3 and has hit safely in his 4 games with the Red Sox, batting .429, going 6-14.

Vaughn Grissom was 2-4 with a 2-run homer in the 7th inning, his first MLB hit for the Braves.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Baltimore will play Thursday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.