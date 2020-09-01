Braves Double up Red Sox 6-3 [VIDEO]

The Atlanta Braves doubled up the Boston Red Sox on Monday, August 31st 6-3 at Fenway Park.

Colten Brewer was the starter for the Boston Red Sox and went 4 innings, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Phillips Valdez who had been amazing as a reliever entered in the 5th inning with no outs, relieving Brewer, with the bases loaded. He gave up a bases clearing triple to Austin Riley before striking out the next 3 batters he faced.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a run batted in. After a very slow start, he's hitting .353 in the last 12 games (since August 18th) with 4 homers and 15 runs batted in.

Alex Verdugo was 3-4 with 3 doubles, scoring 2 runs.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 with a run batted in and has 12 RBI's and is hitting .360 in his last 13 games.

Jackie Bradley Jr was 1-3 with a double and is 13-45 (.289) in his last 13 games.

Max Fried was the winning pitcher for the Braves and is perfect on the season 6-0. He has allowed 2 runs or fewer in his 8 starts this season, all wins by the Braves.

Nick Markakis was 3-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in for the Braves.

Adam Duvall was 1-4 with a solo homer, that had an exit velocity of 109.2 miles per hour and projected distance of 411 feet.

Prior to the game the Red Sox traded Kevin Pillar to the Rockies and also traded Josh Osich to the Cubs. They also placed left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 30) and selected left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham, right-handed pitcher Robinson Leyer, and infielder/outfielder Yairo Muñoz to the active roster from the Alternate Training Site.

The Red Sox and Braves will play game 2 of the 3 game series Tuesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.