Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

We have an update from the crew walking from Maine to Fenway Park. They are through Maine and New Hampshire and are in Massachusetts. Way ahead of schedule, and there's a good reason why. And the reason is Elsa. The Fantastic Four wanted to get ahead of their schedule as they know the remnants of tropical storm Elsa will be moving through New England. NOT great weather for a 110-mile stroll. These four brave Mainers are replicating a walk THEIR FATHERS did 48 years ago—all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.

SUPPORT THE "FENWAY FOR OUR FATHERS" WALK AND DONATE HERE

Here are some photos of the journey from the Fenway From Our Fathers Facebook page.

The Fenway For Our Fathers Crew is in Salisbury! They are dealing with all kinds of hot weather, cool weather, rain, Massachusetts drivers, and multiple blisters on their feet. And they are crushing it!

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men are replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon on Tuesday and are making their way South.

The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.

According to Google Maps, the distance is 109 miles with a total walking time of around 36 hours. Of course, the quartet will not be doing this all at once, but more likely over four days. So, to this intrepid crew from Maine, we say, Good Luck, stay safe, and see you at the ballpark!

Google Maps Why replicate this walk? From the Fenway For Our Fathers fundraising website: Wilbur, Ge, and Norm have passed, Dave is still with us. Our father’s walk has been part of the legacy of each of our families, gaining stature through the years. We felt it was time to pay homage to them by the four of us retracing our father’s steps and recreate that walk, hopefully leaving behind a further legacy for our children and our children’s children.

