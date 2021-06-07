Boston Sweeps the Yankees – Win Sunday Night in 10 Innings 6-5 [VIDEO]

Another night, another comeback victory! Sunday night's was extra special as the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in 10 innings. It was Boston's first 3 game sweep over the Yankees in New York since June 7-9, 2011. They're now 3-0 at Yankee Stadium in 2021, compared to being 1-11 in 2020

Matt Barnes blew just his 2nd save opportunity by allowing the tying run to score in the 9th inning, to make it 4-4, but Boston scored 2 runs in the 10th, It was Barnes 2nd win of the season and he's 2-1. Phillips Valdez pitched the 10th, allowing 1 run but got his 1st save of the season.

Garrett Richards started for Boston and went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 6th inning, striking out 1 and walking 2. He didn't allow a run.

Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless 7th inning. He didn't allow a hit, but walked 1

Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless 8th inning, striking out 2.

Barnes in the 9th allowed 1 run on 1 hit. He struck out 2, but walked 2.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3, driving in 3 runs, including the game winner with a single in the 10th inning that drove in 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo hit his 8th home run of the season, a solo shot in the 1st inning.

Marwin Gonzalez's 2-run homer in the 7th tied the score at 3-3. It was his 2nd of the season.

Christian Arroyo and Hunter Renfroe each doubled for Boston.

For the Yankees, their 2-3-4-5 hitters Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez each had 2 hits. They had 8 of the Yankees 11 hits.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The win, Boston's 4th in a row, kept the Red Sox 1 game back of the Tampa Bay Rays who also won on Sunday, beating the Texas Rangers 7-1. Toronto was doubled up by Houston 6-3 and are now 6 games behind the Rays in 3rd place. The Yankees after being swept are in 4th place, 6.5 games behind.

The Red Sox return home Monday afternoon and will play the Miami Marlins, Monday afternoon in a make-up game from the rain out last week. The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound. Pregame starts at 4:10 with the first pitch at 5:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.