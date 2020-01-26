Boston Sports Stars React to Kobe Bryant Death

Kobe Bryant was one of the most-feared and fiercest adversaries the Celtics ever faced. So it's not surprising to see the show of respect from Boston sports stars on the tragic death of Kobe. Check these out:

A classic photo from TB12, Patriot Tom Brady

From KG-Kevin Garnett

From Patriot Julian Edelman.

Look at this one from Celtic Jayson Tatum. Incredible and a good reminder that Kobe was the inspiration for so many current players

From Celtic legend Paul Pierce