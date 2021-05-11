Boston Red Sox’s 4 Game Win Streak Snapped Fall to Orioles 4-1 Monday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's 4 game winning streak was snapped Monday night, as they fell to the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 in Camden Yards.

Martin Perez remained winless on the season, as he went 5.0 innings, striking out 4, walking 1 and allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He picked up a no-decision. He left with the score tied 1-1

Matt Andriese took the loss and is 1-2 allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in 2 innings pitched. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

The Red Sox only managed 4 hits on the night. Their lone run came on a Rafael Devers' sacrifice fly in the top of the 4th inning.

JD Martinez was 2-4.

Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Bogaerts each doubled for the Red Sox.

For Baltimore Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo shot off of Martin Perez for his 5th homer of the season. He finished the game 2-4

Trey Mancini hit his 7th homer of the season off of Andriese in the 6th inning and was 2-4.

Cedric Mullins had a triple.

Pedro Severino was 3-4

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston remains in 1st place with a record of 22-14, 3.0 games ahead of both the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. They open a 3 game series at home against the Oakland A's. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.