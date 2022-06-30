Boston Beats Toronto 6-5 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

After dropping the first 2 games of the series the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday night, June 29th. With Boston off on Thursday, their record for June is 20-6, their most wins during the month since June of 1990 when they were 20-9.

The games was tied 3-3 going into the 10th inning when the Red Sox scored 3 runs. With the bases loaded J.D. Martinez was hit by a pitch driving in Jackie Bradley Jr.

Alex Verdugo doubled with 2 out, driving in Rafael Devers and Martinez.

Verdugo ended the night 2-5 driving in 4 runs as he also hit a 2-run homer in the 6th inning.

Toronto made it interesting in the bottom of the 10th. With Matt Strahm pitching Santiago Espinal singled scoring Alejandro Kirk and putting Matt Chapman to 3rd.

Cavan Biggio doubled scoring Chapman.

Finally Strahm was able to secure the last out and improve to 3-2 on the season.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

The benches emptied after Pivetta hit Alejandro Kirk.

John Schreiber pitched the 7th inninig and Ryan Brasier the 8th inning. Brasier allowed the tying run to score in the 8th.

Franchy Cordero was 4-5 for Boston with a double.

Boston, off on Thursday will start a 3-game series in Chicago against the Cubs. Rich Hill is expected to start for Boston.