Border Wars: Does Maine or New Hampshire Have Better Beaches? Vote Here

Welcome to the maiden voyage of BORDER WARS. Whether it’s Beers, Backpacking, or Beaches, both Maine and New Hampshire are top-notch destinations. So let’s celebrate how lucky we are to live in these great states, and have a little friendly competition. Today, you are going to vote on which state has the best beaches. Could be a lake or could be the ocean. Who’s got the better beaches? Maine or New Hampshire?

Before you vote, scroll through photos of some great New Hampshire and Maine beaches. Don't worry, we give each state equal time!

Border Wars: Does Maine or New Hampshire Have Better Beaches? Great Maine and New Hampshire Beaches.

OK...Now time to VOTE!

OK, BOTH STATES ARE AWESOME-BUT YOU GOTTA VOTE

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.