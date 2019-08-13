Boots N’ Bulls, Rodeo & Concert, Presque Isle, Maine

The 2nd Annual Boots N’ Bulls Rodeo presented by Hogan Tire & Nokian Tire at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds, Presque Isle, September 14th.

Boots N’ Bulls Tickets: Save as much as $5 on all tickets when you buy now. VIP tickets are just $50 each. Prices for VIP tickets go up to $55 at the door. You get VIP seating and parking to the best rodeo and music event of the year.

Click Here to Buy Tickets to Boots N' Bulls - You can also buy tickets at Hogan Tire

Prices from August 1st to the Event:

$50 for VIP

$30 for adults

$10 for children 3-12

Free for 2 and under

Prices at door:

$55 for VIP

$35 for adults

$10 for children 3-12

Free for 2 and under

Please print or download your tickets to your smart phone and present them at the gate. All tickets will be scanned. No refunds or exchanges. Cash and Credit will be accepted at the gate.

Watch barrel racing, bull riding, bareback & much more. Hosted by nationally acclaimed Rawhide Rodeo Company and sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association.

Plus, live music with Wally & The Virginian in front of the grandstand right after the rodeo.

Check out the awesome photos from Rawhide Rodeo's Instagram.

Live Music: Directly following the rodeo, Wally and the Virginian take the stage in front of the grandstand.

Food & Drinks: Beer tent and food trucks are ready to go.

Event Details:

Rain or shine

Please no outside food or beverages

Please no large purses, bags, backpacks or weapons

Please no pets unless it is a licensed service animal

Looking to Participate? Looking to become a vendor or sponsor? Email sarah.ennis@townsquaremedia.com or Call: 207-769-6600

Please visit Rawhiderodeo.com if you’re looking to participate in the Rodeo.

Sponsored by Hogan Tire, Nokian Tire, Machias Savings Bank​, North Country Auto & North Country Recreation, Richardson's Hardware, Cary Medical Center, 5K Tent and Event, Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Caron's Lawn & Property Maintenance