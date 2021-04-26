Bon Jovi Announce Drive-In Concert Broadcast

Bon Jovi are hitting the silver screen next month with a concert broadcast that will air at drive-ins and indoor movie theaters.

The Slippery When Wet rockers will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series on May 22, 2021.

The event will be broadcast at roughly 300 drive-ins across the U.S., Canada and Ireland, as well as select indoor cinemas around the world.

The band announced the drive-in concert this morning with a teaser video on Twitter.

With their Encore Drive-In Nights show, Bon Jovi will follow in the footsteps of superstars like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Metallica, whose 2020 drive-in concerts collectively drew nearly a million fans across North America.

“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!” Encore Drive-In Nights CEO Walter Kinzie said in a press release. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment, and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”

Tickets for Bon Jovi’s Encore Drive-In Nights show go on sale to the general public on April 29; JBJ Experience members can get them a day early. General admission tickets cost $89 per vehicle for up to six people. A list of participating venues can be found at Encore Drive-In Nights’ website.

If you need to satiate your appetite for live Bon Jovi in the meantime, you can head over to Qello Concerts and stream the band's 2008 Live in New York concert film for free.

The Best Song From Every Bon Jovi Album