Bob Dylan Announces New Bootleg Box Set, ‘Fragments’

Bob Dylan has announced the latest installment in his Bootleg Series, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17, set for release on Jan. 27.

The five-CD/10-LP collection includes a remixed edition of Time Out of Mind (by Michael H. Brauer), two discs of outtakes and alternate takes, and a disc of live performances from 1998-2001. A bonus disc features more outtakes and alternate recordings of Time Out of Mind material that was previously included in 2008's The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006.

Fragments is available for preorder now.

"The album itself has been remixed to sound more like how the songs came across when the musicians originally played them in the room, without the effects and processing that [original producer Daniel] Lanois applied later," Steven Hyden writes in the set's liner notes.

"It's not meant to replace the Time Out of Mind that won all of those Grammys a quarter-century ago; it's a reimagining, an alternate view of a great work of art. If the original album remains mythic and enigmatic, this Time Out of Mind puts you in close proximity to the players."

Watch an Unboxing Video for 'Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17'

You can hear an alternate version of "Love Sick," recorded on Jan. 14, 1997, at Criteria Studios, below. The set's full track listing can also be seen below.

Originally released on Sept. 30, 1997, Time Out of Mind is often referred to as a comeback for Dylan, who hadn't released any original material since 1990's Under the Red Sky. Working with Lanois, Dylan placed more emphasis on the technological aspect of Time Out of Mind's creation.

"The high priority is technology now," Dylan told Guitar World in 1999. "It's not the artist or the art. It's the technology that is coming through. That's what makes Time Out of Mind ... it doesn't take itself seriously, but then again, the sound is very significant to that record. If that record was made more haphazardly, it wouldn't have sounded that way. It wouldn't have had the impact that it did. The guys that helped me make it went out of their way to make a record that sounds like a record played on a record player. There wasn't any wasted effort on Time Out of Mind, and I don't think there will be on any more of my records."

Time Out of Mind went on to win three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Bob Dylan, 'Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17' Track Listing

Disc One – Time Out of Mind (2022 Remix)

1. "Love Sick"

2. "Dirt Road Blues"

3. "Standing in the Doorway"

4. "Million Miles"

5. "Tryin' to Get to Heaven"

6. "'Til I Fell in Love With You"

7. "Not Dark Yet"

8. "Cold Irons Bound"

9. "Make You Feel My Love"

10. "Can't Wait"

11. "Highlands"

Disc Two – Outtakes and Alternates

1. "The Water Is Wide" (8/19/96, Teatro)

2. "Dreamin' of You" (10/1/96, Teatro)

3. "Red River Shore" – version 1 (9/26/96, Teatro)

4. "Love Sick" – version 1 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

5. "'Til I Fell in Love With You" – version 1 (10/3/96, Teatro)

6. "Not Dark Yet" – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

7. "Can't Wait" – version 1 (1/21/97, Criteria Studios)

8. "Dirt Road Blues" – version 1 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

9. "Mississippi" – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

10. "'Til I Fell in Love With You" – version 2 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

11. "Standing in the Doorway" – version 1 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

12. "Tryin' to Get to Heaven" – version 1 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

13. "Cold Irons Bound" (1/9/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Three – Outtakes and Alternates

1. "Love Sick" – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

2. "Dirt Road Blues" – version 2 (1/20/97, Criteria Studios)

3. "Can't Wait" – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

4. "Red River Shore" – version 2 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

5. "Marchin' to the City" (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

6. "Make You Feel My Love" – take 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

7. "Mississippi" – version 2 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

8. "Standing in the Doorway" – version 2 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

9. '"Til I Fell in Love With You" – version 3 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

10. "Not Dark Yet" – version 2 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

11. "Tryin' to Get to Heaven" – version 2 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

12. "Highlands" (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Four – Live (1998-2001)

1. "Love Sick" (6/24/98, Birmingham, England)

2. "Can't Wait" (2/6/99, Nashville, Tennessee)

3. "Standing in the Doorway" (10/6/00, London, England)

4. "Million Miles" (1/31/98, Atlantic City, New Jersey)

5. "Tryin' to Get to Heaven" (9/20/00, Birmingham, England)

6. '"Til I Fell in Love With You" (4/5/98, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

7. "Not Dark Yet" (9/22/00, Sheffield, England)

8. "Cold Irons Bound" (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

9. "Make You Feel My Love" (5/21/98, Los Angeles, California) Previously released on the “Things Have Changed” maxi-single

10. "Can't Wait" (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

11. "Mississippi" (11/15/01, Washington, D.C.)

12. "Highlands" (3/24/01, Newcastle, Australia)

Disc Five – Bonus Disc (Previously Released on The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006)

1. "Dreamin' of You" – Tell Tale Signs (10/1/96, Teatro)

2. "Red River Shore" – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

3. "Red River Shore" – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/8/97, Criteria Studios)

4. "Mississippi" – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (9/96, Teatro)

5. "Mississippi" – Tell Tale Signs, version 3 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

6. "Mississippi" – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

7. "Marchin' to the City" – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

8. "Marchin' to the City" – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/6/97, Criteria Studios)

9. "Can't Wait" – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (10/1/96, Teatro)

10. "Can’t Wait" – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

11. "Cold Irons Bound" – Tell Tale Signs, live (6/11/04, Bonnaroo Music Festival)

12. "Tryin' to Get to Heaven" – Tell Tale Signs, live (10/5/00, London, England)