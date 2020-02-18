The Calais Blue Devils remain undefeated after beating the Penobscot Valley Howlers Tuesday and earning a spot in the Class C North semifinals.

No. 4 Calais started the game with a 10-0 run, and didn't look back on the way to a 51-33 win over No. 5 Penobscot Valley in their quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

After the slow start, the Howlers were able to get the offense going behind senior standout Alexis "Lexi" Ireland. But Calais, led by their high-powered back court, just didn't let Penobscot Valley back in the contest.

Junior captain Sophie McVicar led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Lauran Cook, a senior captain, added 12. Sage Phillips added 10 points, and Olivia Huckins had nine points.

Alexis Ireland (25) finished with 12 points for the Howlers.

Calais (20-0) will play in the Class C North semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.