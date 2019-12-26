Blue Angels to Fly High at the Great State of Maine Air Show in 2020

On December 16, a Blue Angels jet arrived in Brunswick, Maine, for a winter visit, testing out the area and flying around the clear blue skies for the day.

If you were in the area, you probably heard the roar from the plane as it cruised the skies.

And that was just the one plane. A sample of what's to come to the state in 2020.

The whole Blue Angels team will be showing off their aerial maneuvers next summer when the Great State of Maine Air Show returns on August 15 and 16.

The last show was in 2017, which will have been three years ago, so it's been a while since aviation fans have had a chance to see them. And according to PR Newswire, the August visit will be the only New England stop for the Blue Angels in 2020, so if you're interested, this will be it.

You can read all about the Blue Angels at their website here, and you can already purchase tickets to the air show here.

If you were looking to see what else was going on for the event, you're out of luck for now. The Blue Angels are on the docket, but the event page states that "schedules are finalized much closer to the air show. Schedule depends on availability and various conditions."

So we'll have to wait and see what other acts will be joining.

Looking back at 2017 may give us some indication as to what might be coming in 2020. WGME listed some of the performers from a Red Bull air racer to the Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Car (that raced planes overhead) to "ParaCommandos" jumping out of planes.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news closer to the event, and definitely get ready to look up in the sky for some incredible performances.