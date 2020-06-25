Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Saved a Panicked Deer From a Lake

Kudos to Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who helped out a deer that appeared to be struggling to stay afloat in the middle of a lake.

Hoppus shared his account and video of the incident on his Instagram account, as he was out on the lake in a boat when he spotted the deer. "Found a deer in the MIDDLE OF THE LAKE today. No idea how it got there," said the singer, showing video of them first discovering the creature paddling by.

"It was panicked, shivering, panting, tired, swimming in circles," adds Hoppus, recounting, "I got on the swim step and we pulled up alongside it and I was able to get my arms around the bottom of its neck and tried to pull it up but it was too heavy. So for twenty minutes we slowly shepherded this deer across the lake, like herding goats in Twilight Princess, to the nearest shore. We got there and the deer stumbled out of the water, looked back at us for a few seconds, and bounded off into the woods. We saved a deer today!!"

Blink-182 are currently on a break from touring during the coronavirus pandemic. The band issued their latest album, Nine, last fall. They did recently release a fan-filled quarantine video for the song "Happy Days" back in April. Watch that below.

Blink-182, "Happy Days"