Blaine Holding Special Town Meeting On April 27; Details

The town of Blaine will be holding a special town meeting on Wednesday, April 27. A Facebook post from the town's official Facebook page made citizens aware of the meeting and the agenda.



Blaine residents are invited to participate in a meeting to approve the use of Federal funds to purchase a reclaimer attachment for the town's grader. The total amount of $31,355.00 to be used is coming from Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Blaine town office at 52 Military Rd. Blaine, ME.