Black Sabbath's Super Deluxe Edition of their Sabotage album is now available, but the promotion hasn't stopped with the release. The group has just launched a new "Panic Room" game in which true Black Sabbath fans can test their knowledge to escape a room of Sabbath-themed items.

The online game is a collaboration between BMG and Bewilder Box LTD., and is titled "Sabotage Deluxe Edition: Escape Room."

Like most real-life escape rooms, the objective is to search the surroundings for clues that will unlock the codes to help you eventually gain freedom from the room you are trapped in. In this case, your own knowledge not only of Black Sabbath's Sabotage album, but also the band's entire catalog will help you navigate your surroundings.

The single-player browser game takes approximately 15 minutes to play with a variety of Sabbath-related challenges. And fans are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the #SabotageEscapeRoom.

To play the game, head here.

And you can pick up the Super Deluxe Edition of Black Sabbath's Sabotage right here.