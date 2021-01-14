Black Sabbath’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ + ‘Mob Rules’ Get Massive Remastered Reissue

The first Ronnie James Dio-fronted era of Black Sabbath was a remarkable rebound for a group that had lost direction at the end of the 1970s. Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules rebooted the Sabbath sound for a new decade and now both records have undergone a remaster as part of an extensive reissue that includes previously unheard recordings.

Released in 1980 after the firing of Ozzy Osbourne, Heaven & Hell was a redemptive record where Sabbath drifted away from occultism and political commentary in favor of mystic-minded imagery from Dio, who had just exited Ritchie Blackmore's group, Rainbow.

The follow-up, 1981's Mob Rules, notably featured another lineup change in which drummer Vinny Appice replaced an ailing Bill Ward, who, as legend goes, does not even remember recording Heaven and Hell due to his highly inebriated state at the time.

The deluxe editions reissues of each album will be released through Rhino and March 5 and will be available on both CD and vinyl. Pre-order your copy here and view the complete track listing to each record below, where you will also find newly released live versions of each album's title track.

Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell Deluxe Edition

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. "Neon Knights"

2. "Children Of The Sea"

3. "Lady Evil"

4. "Heaven And Hell"

5. "Wishing Well"

6. "Die Young"

7. "Walk Away"

8. "Lonely Is The Word"

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

01. "Children Of The Sea" – Live B-Side Of "Neon Knights" *

02. "Heaven And Hell" – Live B-Side Of "Die Young" *

03. "Lady Evil" – 7" Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)

04. "Neon Knights" *

05. "Children Of The Sea" *

06. "Heaven And Hell" *

07. "Die Young" *

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

08. "E5150"

09. "Neon Knights"

10. "Children Of The Sea"

11. "Heaven And Hell"

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. "Neon Knights"

2. "Children Of The Sea"

3. "Lady Evil"

4. "Heaven And Hell"

Side Two

1. "Wishing Well"

2. "Die Young"

3. "Walk Away"

4. "Lonely Is The Word"

Side Thee

1. "Children Of The Sea" – Live B-Side Of "Neon Knights" *

2. "Heaven And Hell" – Live B-Side Of "Die Young" *

3. "Lady Evil" – 7" Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

4. "Neon Knights" – Live 1980 *

Side Four

1. "Children Of The Sea" – Live 1980 *

2. "Heaven And Hell" – Live 1980 *

3. "Die Young" – Live 1980 *

Black Sabbath, Mob Rules Deluxe Edition

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. "Turn Up The Night"

2. "Voodoo"

3. "The Sign Of The Southern Cross"

4. "E5150"

5. "The Mob Rules"

6. "Country Girl"

7. "Slipping Away"

8. "Falling Off The Edge Of The World"

9. "Over And Over"

Bonus Tracks

10. "The Mob Rules" – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. "Die Young" – Live B-Side Of "Mob Rules" 7" *

12. "The Mob Rules" – New 2021 Mix **

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

13. "Country Girl"

14. "Slipping Away"

15. "The Mob Rules"

16. "Voodoo"

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., April 22, 1982

17. Intro **

18. "Neon Knights" **

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., April 22, 1982

1. "N.I.B." **

2. "Children Of The Sea" **

3. "Voodoo" **

4. "Black Sabbath" **

5. "War Pigs" **

6. Drum Solo **

7. "Iron Man" **

8. "The Mob Rules" **

9. "Heaven And Hell" **

10. Guitar Solo **

11. "Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell" – Reprise **

12. "Paranoid" **

13. "Children Of The Grave" **

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. "Turn Up The Night"

2. "Voodoo"

3. "The Sign Of The Southern Cross"

4. "E5150"

5. "The Mob Rules"

Side Two

1. "Country Girl"

2. "Slipping Away"

3. "Falling Off The Edge Of The World"

4. "Over And Over"

Side Three

1. "The Mob Rules" – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

2. "Die Young" – Live B-Side Of "Mob Rules" 7" *

3. "The Mob Rules" – New 2021 Mix **

4. "Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell" – Reprise **

Side Four

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

1. "Country Girl"

2. "Slipping Away"

3. "The Mob Rules"

4. "Voodoo"

* previously unreleased in North America

** previously unreleased

Black Sabbath, "Heaven and Hell" (Live B-Side)

Black Sabbath, "Mob Rules" (Live in Portland, Ore. — April 22, 1982)