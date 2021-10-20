Ever wanted to wear Black Sabbath shoes?

Skate shoemaker DC Shoes will grant that wish this Halloween with an official DC x Black Sabbath line of footwear and apparel based on the art for the heavy metal legends' classic 1971 album, Master of Reality.

The doomy-looking range of sneakers, slip-ons and tops arrives on Oct. 31. A Black Sabbath tribute album called Shadow of Reality will accompany the release — it features rockers such as Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis and Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, in addition to contributions from pro skaters like Danny Way and Evan Smith.

The tribute album also boasts involvement from Lou Barlow, Melvins, Surfbort and others. However, it won't be easy to hear — the vinyl LP is strictly limited to 1,000 promotional copies globally and is not available for sale. "The fortunate souls who land these puppies will sleep soundly knowing [it] will forever remain in the underground; for true fans only," a press release says.

We guess that means it won't be streaming. But, hey, at least metal-loving hypebeasts can still get their hands (or feet) on (or in) DC Shoes' Black Sabbath kicks.

Released 50 years ago in the summer of 1971, Master of Reality reached No. 8 on the U.S. albums chart, going gold immediately due to advance orders. It was the English rockers' last LP to debut in the Top 10 until 2013 reunion album 13, which arrived at No. 1. Master of Reality was certified double platinum in 2001.

Get your dose of Reality this Halloween at dcshoes.com.

DC Shoes x Black Sabbath 'Master of Reality' Collection The DC x Black Sabbath collection takes its cues from the metal legends' 'Master of Reality' album. The items will be available at participating DC Shoes retailers worldwide and on DC Shoes' site starting Oct. 31.