Black Crowes Release ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Reunion Concert Film

The Black Crowes have released Brothers of a Feather, a new movie documenting their 2020 reunion, on the Coda Collection, Amazon Prime's streaming video channel.

The aptly titled Brothers of a Feather shares its title with the name of last year's acoustic trek, which saw brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting onstage for a series of intimate club dates.

The film captures the final night of the tour, when the band played a sold-out show at the Chapel in San Francisco on March 6, 2020.

You can watch Brothers of a Feather at the Coda Collection's website and view the trailer below.

The Coda Collection has also unearthed three live concerts from the Black Crowes' '90s heyday to broadcast alongside Brothers of a Feather. Live at Landgraaf 1990 captures the group's first European show at the Netherlands' Pinkpop festival, where they blazed through a nine-song set comprising material from their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, along with a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

The Black Crowes had become a multiplatinum touring juggernaut by the time of the next show in the Coda Collection's lineup, Live at Landgraaf 1993, whose set list is primarily culled from the group's second album, 1992's The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion. The third film in the series is 1996's Amsterdam Sessions, an intimate performance filmed at a recording studio in Holland.

Later this month, the Black Crowes will embark on the Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Summer Tour, playing 37 North American shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album. The trek was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining the Robinson brothers from the old days is former bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band from 1997 to 2015. Guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha will round out the lineup.