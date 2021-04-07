Bindi Irwin Shares Snuggle-Worthy New Picture of Baby Grace

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell shared a new photo of their 1-week-old baby girl sleeping that's a reminder of all that's right in this world.

Baby Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is tightly wrapped in a sleep sack, but still has her arms up behind her head as if she's content to take 'er easy for the rest of this day. Little sprouts of dark hair are beginning to fill in her head, but the girl's eyes remain closed, as they've been in all previous photos the couple has shared on social media.

The 22-year-old and her husband welcomed the baby on their 1-year wedding anniversary on March 25. The name Grace, Irwin shares, comes from her great-grandmother and relatives of Powell's dating back decades.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she writes, referring to the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, who died in Sept. 2006.

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," Irwin adds over the first batch of photos shared late last month.

Powell shared the same pictures, writing: "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Irwin stars in the Animal Planet show Crikey! It's the Irwins with her younger brother Robert and mother Terri. Season 3 of the show began earlier this year.