Big East Scholar Athletes, Defensive Players and Spirit of the Game Winners

The Big East Basketball Conference released their Scholar Athletes, Defensive Players and Paul Soucy Spirit of the Game Award Winners. These players will be recognized at the Big East All-Star Game on Saturday, February 29th. Congratulations to all!

Caribou High School

Scholar Athletes - Jake Berkosi, Taylor LaBreck

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Michael Brigman, Abbi Robbins

Defensive Player - Sawyer Deprey, Taylor Skidgel

Ellsworth High School

Scholar Athletes - Connor Crawford, Sara Shea

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Austin Harris, Autumn Paul

Defensive Player - Hunter Curtis, Sierra Andrews

Foxcroft Academy

Scholar Athletes - Jacob Raynes, Meghan Spooner

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Sam Harmon-Weeks, Emily Harmon-Weeks

Defensive Player - Lucas Ames, Kamryn Commeau

Hermon High School

Scholar Athletes - Eli Reed, Charlotte Caron

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Isaac Parent, Sydney Gallop

Defensive Player - Wyatt Gogan, Paige Plissey

Houlton High School

Scholar Athlete - Keegan Gentle

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Cameron Callnan, Emma Ardell

Defensive Player - Jadon Gentle, Teagan Ewings

John Bapst Memorial High School

Scholar Athletes - Max Chadwick, Emily Mock

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Rhett McDonald, Sydney Ellis

Defensive Player - Sam Ellis, Lacey Scanlon

MDI High School

Scholar Athletes - Nate Philbrook, Rachelle Swanson

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Erik Merchant, Lexi Rich

Defensive Player - Nate Philbrook, Rachelle Swanson

Orono High School

Scholar Athletes - Willem Crane, Mary-Kate Smith

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Matt Tozer, Izzy Baker

Defensive Player - Zach Dill, Lauryn Brown

Old Town High School

Scholar Athletes - Bryce Richards, Claudia Damboise

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Caden Jackson, Alvia Coulombe

Defensive Player - Sam Magoon, Sydney Loring

Presque Isle High School

Scholar Athletes - Nate Willett, Rebecca Rider

Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Noah Flynn, Maggie Castonguay

Defensive Player - Sam Beaulieu, Libby Morrow

Washington Academy