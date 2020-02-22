Big East Scholar Athletes, Defensive Players and Spirit of the Game Winners
The Big East Basketball Conference released their Scholar Athletes, Defensive Players and Paul Soucy Spirit of the Game Award Winners. These players will be recognized at the Big East All-Star Game on Saturday, February 29th. Congratulations to all!
Caribou High School
- Scholar Athletes - Jake Berkosi, Taylor LaBreck
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Michael Brigman, Abbi Robbins
- Defensive Player - Sawyer Deprey, Taylor Skidgel
Ellsworth High School
- Scholar Athletes - Connor Crawford, Sara Shea
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Austin Harris, Autumn Paul
- Defensive Player - Hunter Curtis, Sierra Andrews
Foxcroft Academy
- Scholar Athletes - Jacob Raynes, Meghan Spooner
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Sam Harmon-Weeks, Emily Harmon-Weeks
- Defensive Player - Lucas Ames, Kamryn Commeau
Hermon High School
- Scholar Athletes - Eli Reed, Charlotte Caron
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Isaac Parent, Sydney Gallop
- Defensive Player - Wyatt Gogan, Paige Plissey
Houlton High School
- Scholar Athlete - Keegan Gentle
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Cameron Callnan, Emma Ardell
- Defensive Player - Jadon Gentle, Teagan Ewings
John Bapst Memorial High School
- Scholar Athletes - Max Chadwick, Emily Mock
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Rhett McDonald, Sydney Ellis
- Defensive Player - Sam Ellis, Lacey Scanlon
MDI High School
- Scholar Athletes - Nate Philbrook, Rachelle Swanson
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Erik Merchant, Lexi Rich
- Defensive Player - Nate Philbrook, Rachelle Swanson
Orono High School
- Scholar Athletes - Willem Crane, Mary-Kate Smith
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Matt Tozer, Izzy Baker
- Defensive Player - Zach Dill, Lauryn Brown
Old Town High School
- Scholar Athletes - Bryce Richards, Claudia Damboise
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Caden Jackson, Alvia Coulombe
- Defensive Player - Sam Magoon, Sydney Loring
Presque Isle High School
- Scholar Athletes - Nate Willett, Rebecca Rider
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Noah Flynn, Maggie Castonguay
- Defensive Player - Sam Beaulieu, Libby Morrow
Washington Academy
- Scholar Athletes - Greg Moulton, Gabby Morang
- Paul Soucy Spirit Award - Andon Wood, Riley Fraser
- Defensive Player - Daniel Huang, Lucy Kilton