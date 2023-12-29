Big East Basketball Scoring Leaders
The Big East Basketball Conference released their Girls and Boys Scoring Leaders for games played and stats received through December 27th.
The Big East consists of the following Class B North Teams - (all teams are both boys and girls unless noted)
- Bucksport (Boys)
- Caribou
- Ellsworth
- Foxcroft Academy
- Hermon
- Houlton
- John Bapst
- MDI
- Old Town
- Orono (Boys)
- Presque Isle
- Washington Academy
Girl's Scoring Leaders
Boy's Scoring Leaders
